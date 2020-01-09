Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, Chang Hyde-jin and Choi Woo-shik star in Parasite.
Going underground: the real-life Korean poverty behind Bong Joon-ho’s Golden Globe winner Parasite

  • The fictitious Seoul neighbourhood in Bong Joon-ho’s award-winning movie bears more than a passing resemblance to Changsin
  • The district has the city’s highest portion of semi-underground dwellings, a potent symbol of a growing class divide and falling social mobility
Steven Borowiec
Updated: 2:37am, 9 Jan, 2020

