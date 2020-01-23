A man looks through binoculars towards North Korea on the Broken Bridge over the Yalu River that connects the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in Liaoning Province, China. Photo: Reuters
Why is North Korea clamping down on ethnic Chinese over Lunar New Year?
- The hwagyo ethnic Chinese minority have long used the holiday period to return to China to buy goods they resell for a profit in the hermit kingdom
- So why is Pyongyang closing the loophole?
Topic | Lunar New Year
