A scene from popular Thai soap opera Game Rai Game Ruk in which a female protagonist fights off a man’s advances. Photo: Screengrab
MeToo Bangkok? In Thai TV soap operas, rape and sex attacks are a troubling norm

  • Many of Thailand’s soap operas are based on patriarchal novels which have scenes of rape and sexual violence against women
  • But one outraged viewer’s petition has led to new guidelines and a gradual shift in how women are depicted on TV
Ana Salvá
Updated: 9:05am, 28 Jan, 2020

