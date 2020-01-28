A scene from popular Thai soap opera Game Rai Game Ruk in which a female protagonist fights off a man’s advances. Photo: Screengrab
MeToo Bangkok? In Thai TV soap operas, rape and sex attacks are a troubling norm
- Many of Thailand’s soap operas are based on patriarchal novels which have scenes of rape and sexual violence against women
- But one outraged viewer’s petition has led to new guidelines and a gradual shift in how women are depicted on TV
