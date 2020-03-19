Hundreds of women and children are abused each year in Thailand – and that’s just the ones who report it. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Severed penis, murdered ex-wife: what’s behind Thailand’s rise in domestic violence?

  • Hundreds of women and children report abuse each year, according to official figures, but these are only the ‘tip of the iceberg’ rights groups say
  • Social stigma and police inaction keeps many sufferers silent, with a 2007 law aimed at curbing domestic abuse achieving zero convictions so far
Topic |   Thailand
Ana Salvá
Ana Salvá

Updated: 11:16am, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hundreds of women and children are abused each year in Thailand – and that’s just the ones who report it. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE