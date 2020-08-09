Pradyumna Damani used to live in Chennai but now runs a dairy farm. He said he disliked city life. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
Indian millennials escape big cities for more low-key small town lifestyles

  • Indian cities are some of the most polluted cities in the world, with traffic jams and overloaded infrastructure
  • Unlike previous generations, who did not have the luxury of choice, younger Indians have decided overcrowded cities are not worth the hassle
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 5:02pm, 9 Aug, 2020

