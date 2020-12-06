Paramjeet Bhatti at his raspberry farm in Woolgoolga. “Our ancestors never left. We stayed farmers,” he said. Photo: Kalinga Seneviratne
In Australia, a Sikh community thrives where racial animosities are cast aside
- Descendants of indentured Punjabi labourers have turned a small pocket of rural New South Wales into a wealthy farming community
- Traditions of northern India carry on in Woolgoolga, where Sikh temples, fruit plantations and a deep attachment to the land reflect generations of heritage
Topic | Australia
