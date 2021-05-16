Children in Hong Kong show their support for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Torch relay. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Carrie Lam’s Tokyo Olympics TV deal: a bid to dial back Hong Kong’s patriotic clock to Beijing 2008?
- As the Hong Kong government snaps up the broadcast rights to the Tokyo Games, observers wonder if what it really seeks is a national pride pick-me-up from a bygone time when most Hongkongers identified as Chinese
- But in the years since Hongkongers turned out to cheer the Chinese heroes of Beijing 2008, protests, arrests and a national security law may have taken the shine off the soft power value of gold medals
