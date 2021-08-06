A composite image shows the kimonos created for (clockwise from top left) Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. Photo: Imagine Oneworld Kimono Project
Olympic kimonos showcase Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia’s cultures – and many more besides
- More than 300 Japanese designers worked on the 213 kimonos for some six years, with each full set costing about US$18,200 to make
- Every team competing at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics is represented with a unique design as part of the Imagine Oneworld Kimono Project
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
