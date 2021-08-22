A tiffin delivery man loads lunchboxes onto a cart to deliver to office workers in Mumbai through a well-oiled logistical delivery operation. Photo: Reuters A tiffin delivery man loads lunchboxes onto a cart to deliver to office workers in Mumbai through a well-oiled logistical delivery operation. Photo: Reuters
A tiffin delivery man loads lunchboxes onto a cart to deliver to office workers in Mumbai through a well-oiled logistical delivery operation. Photo: Reuters
How India’s tiffin went from British colonial legacy to everyday lunch in a box

  • The term tiffin refers to a light meal eaten during the day, or the containers of home-cooked food packed for office workers and schoolchildren
  • The British introduced the concept of high tea, and tiffin has since become synonymous with Indian life and cuisine

Kalpana Sunder
Updated: 2:38pm, 22 Aug, 2021

