Korean barbecue is popular method of grilling meat such as ‘samgyeopsal’. Photo: Shutterstock
In South Korea, smell complaint ignites indoor barbecue etiquette debate
- A South Korean woman in her 20s reportedly had the police called to her flat by a neighbour who claimed it was illegal to prepare grilled pork belly indoors
- The incident has sparked debate over the rights and wrongs of indoor barbecuing, and spotlights an increase in nuisance complaints since the pandemic began
