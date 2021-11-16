Korean barbecue is popular method of grilling meat such as ‘samgyeopsal’. Photo: Shutterstock Korean barbecue is popular method of grilling meat such as ‘samgyeopsal’. Photo: Shutterstock
Korean barbecue is popular method of grilling meat such as ‘samgyeopsal’. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

In South Korea, smell complaint ignites indoor barbecue etiquette debate

  • A South Korean woman in her 20s reportedly had the police called to her flat by a neighbour who claimed it was illegal to prepare grilled pork belly indoors
  • The incident has sparked debate over the rights and wrongs of indoor barbecuing, and spotlights an increase in nuisance complaints since the pandemic began

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Korean barbecue is popular method of grilling meat such as ‘samgyeopsal’. Photo: Shutterstock Korean barbecue is popular method of grilling meat such as ‘samgyeopsal’. Photo: Shutterstock
Korean barbecue is popular method of grilling meat such as ‘samgyeopsal’. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE