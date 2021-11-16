A Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit, or shadow puppet, show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP A Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit, or shadow puppet, show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
A Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit, or shadow puppet, show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Adidas Singapore apologises to Indonesia for claiming shadow puppetry came from Malaysia

  • The sportswear giant’s latest shoe collection is supposed to ‘celebrate cultural heritage’. Instead it has prompted a row over the origins of the art form wayang kulit, or shadow puppetry
  • Indonesia and Malaysia have long clashed over matters of cultural heritage and identity, with previous tussles focused on rendang and folk songs in tourism campaigns

Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 7:23pm, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit, or shadow puppet, show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP A Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit, or shadow puppet, show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
A Star Wars-inspired wayang kulit, or shadow puppet, show in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE