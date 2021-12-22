Apart from their taste and variety, what also appeals to Indians about parathas is that they conjure up nostalgic memories of home-cooked family meals, says a chef. Photo: Handout
Apart from their taste and variety, what also appeals to Indians about parathas is that they conjure up nostalgic memories of home-cooked family meals, says a chef. Photo: Handout
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

From Nepalese momos to pizza to noodles, Indian parathas are being reinvented by street food and celebrity chefs

  • The multilayered, shallow-fried flatbread is sold from humble street carts to five-star restaurants, served plain or stuffed with fillings
  • Innovations by Indian chefs include Calzone parathas shaped like a folded pizza, and in a nod to China, noodle parathas, which are increasingly popular among foodies

Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 2:46pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apart from their taste and variety, what also appeals to Indians about parathas is that they conjure up nostalgic memories of home-cooked family meals, says a chef. Photo: Handout
Apart from their taste and variety, what also appeals to Indians about parathas is that they conjure up nostalgic memories of home-cooked family meals, says a chef. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE