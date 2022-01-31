An actor is seen riding a horse in a still from a trailer for KBS TV drama ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won’. Photo: YouTube
An actor is seen riding a horse in a still from a trailer for KBS TV drama ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won’. Photo: YouTube
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Outrage over horse’s death on Korean TV show ‘The King of Tears’ prompts new rules for K-dramas filming with animals

  • A horse’s fatal fall on the set of period drama ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won’ prompted a chorus of condemnation after it was aired by a state broadcaster
  • It comes amid mounting calls for greater animal welfare protections, as vote-hunting politicians latch onto the issue ahead of March’s presidential election

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 12:16pm, 31 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An actor is seen riding a horse in a still from a trailer for KBS TV drama ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won’. Photo: YouTube
An actor is seen riding a horse in a still from a trailer for KBS TV drama ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won’. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE