A typical south Indian meal consists of steamed rice, lentils, grains and vegetables, curds, pickles and papads. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
South India’s Tamil food, from dosas to goat biryani, gets its moment in the sun via YouTube and New York City
- New wave of chefs want to show that Indian food goes beyond northern Indian fare of naan and chicken tikka masala
- South India’s rustic cuisine, influenced by centuries of cultural exchanges, features fresh produce and meat cooked with hand-ground spices and yogurt
Topic | India
A typical south Indian meal consists of steamed rice, lentils, grains and vegetables, curds, pickles and papads. Photo: Kalpana Sunder