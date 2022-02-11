A typical south Indian meal consists of steamed rice, lentils, grains and vegetables, curds, pickles and papads. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
A typical south Indian meal consists of steamed rice, lentils, grains and vegetables, curds, pickles and papads. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
India
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

South India’s Tamil food, from dosas to goat biryani, gets its moment in the sun via YouTube and New York City

  • New wave of chefs want to show that Indian food goes beyond northern Indian fare of naan and chicken tikka masala
  • South India’s rustic cuisine, influenced by centuries of cultural exchanges, features fresh produce and meat cooked with hand-ground spices and yogurt

Topic |   India
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 11:42am, 11 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A typical south Indian meal consists of steamed rice, lentils, grains and vegetables, curds, pickles and papads. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
A typical south Indian meal consists of steamed rice, lentils, grains and vegetables, curds, pickles and papads. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
READ FULL ARTICLE