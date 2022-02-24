Indian saris manufactured by the Kyoto Craft Dyeing Cooperative. Photo: Kyoto Craft Dyeing Cooperative
Kyoto’s kimono artisans set sights on Indian saris to preserve Japanese heritage
- Production of traditional Japanese attire has been steadily declining for half a century as tastes have shifted to more Western-style clothing
- Clothing manufacturers in Japan are hoping to cash in on India’s growing economy and its market of 1.4 billion people
Topic | Japan
Indian saris manufactured by the Kyoto Craft Dyeing Cooperative. Photo: Kyoto Craft Dyeing Cooperative