A cannabis plant. Malaysian police found 17 plants and 214 grams of dried plant material at singer Yasin Sulaiman’s home, which could result in him being sentenced to death. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Malaysian singer Yasin Sulaiman’s arrest reopens legalisation debate about medical cannabis

  • Yasin, who became a household name in Malaysia during the 1990s for his Islamic devotional and spiritual music, said cannabis helped treat his bipolar disorder
  • He now faces the death penalty if convicted – even as Malaysian lawmakers study the economic and medical benefits of allowing some form of cannabis use

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 10:26am, 20 Apr, 2022

