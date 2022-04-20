A cannabis plant. Malaysian police found 17 plants and 214 grams of dried plant material at singer Yasin Sulaiman’s home, which could result in him being sentenced to death. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Malaysian singer Yasin Sulaiman’s arrest reopens legalisation debate about medical cannabis
- Yasin, who became a household name in Malaysia during the 1990s for his Islamic devotional and spiritual music, said cannabis helped treat his bipolar disorder
- He now faces the death penalty if convicted – even as Malaysian lawmakers study the economic and medical benefits of allowing some form of cannabis use
