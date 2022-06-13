A series of “kamikaze car” attacks and other incidents have raised fears in law enforcement that a yakuza war has reignited and is escalating in Japan. Photo: AFP
A series of “kamikaze car” attacks and other incidents have raised fears in law enforcement that a yakuza war has reignited and is escalating in Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan
Is Japan’s reopening to tourists triggering a series of ‘kamikaze car’ attacks between ‘yakuza’ gangs?

  • At least five ‘kamikaze car’ attacks have occurred in the last month as two of Japan’s most notorious gangs are locked in a bitter turf war
  • One analyst believes the escalating violence is an attempt by the Yamaguchi-gumi gang to bring a splinter group back into the fold

Julian Ryall
Updated: 3:58pm, 13 Jun, 2022

