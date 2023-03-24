A viral video of a Japanese tailor trekking up and down the iconic Mount Kinabalu in a business suit has left Malaysians awestruck. Nobutaka Sada, who runs a chain of stores selling custom-made business attire in Japan, was all the rage after a mountain porter earlier this week uploaded the clip on TikTok of the clothier doing a brisk run down the summit of the peak in the state of Sabah on Malaysian Borneo, replete with formal shoes and briefcase. “He’s rushing off to his next meeting,” read a comment on the TikTok post, which hit more than 13,800 likes and nearly 1,400 shares since it was shared on Thursday. A Japanese recently climbed to the peak of Mount Kinabalu (4,095m / 13,435 ft) in full suit (& leather shoes). Looks like a typical working day for this man! pic.twitter.com/7A69A3peWW — Masidi Manjun (@MasidiM) March 23, 2023 Sada also briefly shared his experience scaling Malaysia’s highest mountain wearing his company’s “order suit”. “We climbed 2,300m elevation difference in the tropical humidity, and got rained on, but SADA’s order suit kept it level enough to attend business meetings,” he wrote in Japanese on Facebook after the ascent. The entrepreneur further bragged about his brand, saying: “SADA’s order suit is OK for climbing Mount Kinabalu.” The tailor added he enjoyed an overnight stay at a hut close to the summit before completing the climb to the top in time for sunrise. Malaysian netizens fell for his “smart” promotional strategy, with some asking if his company has overseas delivery. Russian woman ‘lay naked to cool down’ while scaling Malaysia’s tallest tower Sada said he was also pleasantly surprised when he was making his way to his flight back to Japan at Kota Kinabalu international airport, where a passenger told him they saw a TikTok video of him doing parts of the mountain trek wearing the exact same suit. Sada has a penchant for performing outdoor – and sometimes extreme activities – in suits. He regularly shares videos of his exploits that also double up as marketing for his brand. From shoreline fishing to skiing and even scuba diving, the plucky businessman is never seen without wearing one of the many different suits ostensibly on offer at his stores. One of his older videos showed Sada getting into a spectacular wipeout at the end of a ski jump at a training facility, only for him to get up nonchalantly to prove that he, and his suit, were all right. Mount Kinabalu is one of the most well-known and visited sites in eco-tourism mecca Sabah, offering a breathtaking view of a canyon below slowly being illuminated by the sun for those who manage to reach the summit before dawn. The original hiking trail, however, was partly destroyed after a rare but devastating 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook the mountain in 2015. The disaster killed 18 people, including students and at least one schoolteacher on a field trip from Singapore, several local mountain guides and a Japanese national.