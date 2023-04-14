Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong answers questions on TikTok. Photo: Internet
‘Thanks anyway’: Singapore’s DPM Lawrence Wong puzzled by TikTokker’s ‘Daddy’ remark
- Wong and Singapore’s other leaders such as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung have a sizeable presence on TikTok, with some of their quirky posts going viral
- ‘Daddy’ in recent years has had dual uses in mainstream culture as gay men and straight women use the term to refer to their objects of sexual desire
Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong answers questions on TikTok. Photo: Internet