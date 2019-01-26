For a government that has spent so much time and money trying to stop asylum seekers from trying to reach its shores by boat, Australia has spent much of the past week making quite a lot of noise about an empty vessel. The announcement that A$6.7 million (US$4.8 million) would be spent on sailing a replica of Captain Cook’s ship, the HMS Endeavour, around the country for the next 14 months has been met with something between raised eyebrows and well-deserved opprobrium – and not just because it rubs salt water in wounds that have festered for more than two centuries.

On January 26, 1788, a British fleet of 11 ships landed on what would become Sydney. Captain James Cook wasn’t among them; the British explorer had showed up 18 years earlier to slap a Union Jack on what is now charmingly called Possession Island. The legal argument for Great Britain’s claim is the concept of terra nullius, which translates from the Latin into “nobody’s land” – and also translates into a convenient way to ignore that the continent was already home to Indigenous people with a history dating back just 65,000-or-so years.

Scott Morrison on Captain Cook: "I think we need to rediscover him a bit. Because he gets a bit of a bad show. It’s very trendy to talk down James Cook." #auspol — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) January 21, 2019

The journey of the HMS Endeavour’s modern-day replica is meant to end on the 250th anniversary of the First Fleet’s arrival on those shores, on Australia Day. Let’s pause a minute to take stock here.

Australia’s national day, the day the entire country is meant to collectively reflect and take pride on all that it is and was and could be, falls on the anniversary of the arrival of colonisers who came armed with the enduring privilege of believing their systems and values were more valuable than those of the supposedly wild land and wilder people they had come to tame.

It may look like the five-month-old government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has chosen, in a fit of teething, to spend money on a scheme so riddled with holes it would last about 10 seconds before it sinks. Chief among them is that Captain Cook never even actually circumnavigated Australia – that was Matthew Flinders, with the help of Indigenous man Bungaree. But historical accuracy has nothing to do with the plan, which will involve a total layout of A$50 million in the run-up to next year’s 250th anniversary. It’s just another shot fired in the long, painful clash over how Australia’s colonial past mixes with its storied history like oil and water – with January 26 the latest battleground for its uneasy present.

For many Australians, the date is an ocean of hurt away from a day of celebration. In 1938, Indigenous Australians wore black suits on what was dubbed the National Day of Mourning, marching in protest of the discrimination they endured. “White men pretend that the Australian Aboriginal is a low type who cannot be bettered,” Aboriginal Progressive Association president Jack Patten said at the time. “Our reply to that is, ‘Give us the chance!’ We do not want to be left behind in Australia’s march to progress. We ask for full citizen’s rights.”

In the 1980s, Indigenous Australians started referring to January 26 as Invasion Day, then later Survival Day, an ironic counterpoint to the colonial celebrations. In Melbourne, last year’s Invasion Day rally drew up to 60,000 people, far outnumbering the official Australia Day parade. That same year, national youth broadcaster Triple J moved its iconic Hottest 100 – a round-up of the year’s best songs, voted upon and listened to by millions – to January 27 after 60 per cent of respondents to a questionnaire favoured doing so. And campaigns to change the date, and even to abolish Australia Day itself, have gained much traction in recent years.

But the backlash from the country’s conservatives – and its conservative government – has been fierce, imbued with all the righteous rage those who have forcibly stolen land and lives and identities can summon when they suddenly feel their own identity is threatened. When individual regional councils chose not to hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26, the government stripped their right to hold them at all. This year, it decided to force each of the country’s 537 councils to only hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26, effective in 2020.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Morrison has railed against the “indulgent self-loathing” surrounding the January 26 debate, following this up with the magnificently hypocritical lament that only “being honest about the past” will make Australia “stronger”. It’s quite a reach, given that Australia Day has only been a national public holiday since 1994 – but it’s to be expected from a country in which successive governments have made such a song and dance about “stopping the boats” while the colonial legacy they’re so desperately trying protect involved their forebears arriving in a fleet of them.

Indulgent self-loathing doesn’t make Australia stronger. Being honest about the past does. Our modern Aus nation began on January 26, 1788. That’s the day to reflect on what we’ve accomplished, become, still to achieve. We can do this sensitively, respectfully, proudly, together. https://t.co/uM59Lwrr1p — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 23, 2018

The point here is not to avoid that legacy, in the same way Australia has for so long avoided many truths about its treatment of Indigenous people – centuries later, there’s still no treaty with them. The point is to expand the view of history, to add other perspectives instead of denying them. January 26 is less a polemic than a fissure; it is the bone-deep ache felt by too many Australians over too many years, each Australia Day in its modern incarnation adding to the parade of exposed nerves.

Scott Morrison can rest easy. Captain Cook is never going to be forgotten; his legend is as well travelled as his ships. There are statues and songs in his honour, his name and deeds spread to every corner of the world, and well beyond it – Nasa even sent a shuttle to space bearing the name of the HMS Endeavour. What is missing is context, the understanding that the light shed by exploration is inextricably intertwined with the shadow cast by colonisation.

January 26, 1788, is absolutely a day that should live long in the memory of every Australian. But without an understanding of its import, without an appreciation that not all of its outcomes were equal, it cannot be Australia’s national day. And every year that it remains as such is a reminder not just of pain, but of the jagged contradiction lodged in the nation’s heart – the subtle, gaping difference between choosing to remember, and being evermore unable to forget. ■

Hari Raj is a production editor at the Post