Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

China tries to forget, but its war with Vietnam ended with a US victory. Just look at Trump

  • The 40th anniversary of the Sino-Vietnamese war is passing largely unnoticed in China, where all commemorative activity has been banned
  • But Vietnam bitterly recalls the conflict that tore two ideological allies apart – and sent Hanoi into American arms
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: Sunday, 3 Mar, 2019 11:16am

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.