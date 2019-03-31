Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
What have North Korean nukes got to do with the US-China trade war? Everything
- Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un. They’re stuck in a three-way chess game in which two seemingly unconnected issues are being used as leverage
- Here’s what the endgame looks like
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.