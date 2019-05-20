Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Chill out China and America, the Arctic is not worth a cold war

  • With polar ice caps melting faster than expected, a new ocean is emerging – and along with it the prospect of new shipping lines and untapped resources
  • Also emerging: a new arena for conflict and an environmental disaster
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 8:30am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.