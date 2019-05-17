India’s women must hold politicians to their promises in this election – their power at the ballot box is rising
Advertisement
Advertisement
Women supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Hyderabad last month. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Akanksha Singh
India’s women must hold politicians to their promises in this election – their power at the ballot box is rising
- The major parties have gone to great lengths to woo the nation’s women with promises of a grand female future, but similar pledges in the past have fallen flat
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Women supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Hyderabad last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.