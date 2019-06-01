Advertisement
Advertisement
US politicians such as President Donald Trump fail to see the strength that the Chinese can draw from the depths of their soul. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Asian Angle by Leslie Fong
Trump’s biggest mistake in US-China trade war: not realising the Chinese will never genuflect again
- China’s collective memory of a century of humiliation by foreign powers, beginning with the First Opium War, has steeled its resolve
- American politicians just do not understand the power of national self-esteem that underpins China’s resilience, writes Leslie Fong
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
US politicians such as President Donald Trump fail to see the strength that the Chinese can draw from the depths of their soul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.