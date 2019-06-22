Hong Kong extradition bill: this is no Singapore living in fear, this is a city ripping itself apart
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police officers in anti-riot gear use pepper spray during a clash with anti-extradition bill protesters attempting to charge into Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Complex. Photo: Felix Wong
Opinion
Opinion
Leslie Fong
Hong Kong extradition bill: this is no Singapore living in fear, this is a city ripping itself apart
- Thoughtful Singaporeans are deeply saddened that Hong Kong’s social fabric has been torn asunder through cynical and calculated social and political agitation, writes Leslie Fong
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Police officers in anti-riot gear use pepper spray during a clash with anti-extradition bill protesters attempting to charge into Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Complex. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.