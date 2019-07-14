Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Erdogan abandoned the Uygurs to court China. Will he do same to the US?

  • The Turkish leader once described Beijing’s treatment of the Muslim community as ‘genocide’ – now he calls it ‘deradicalisation’
  • How far is he willing to go in seeking Beijing’s favour?
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 11:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 14 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.