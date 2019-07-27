Advertisement
Casinos and hotels stand illuminated on the Cotai strip in Macau. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Leslie Fong
Why Macau has been spared from the political turmoil now gripping Hong Kong
- Macau residents have fully embraced ‘one country, two systems’ and its economy is doing better than Hong Kong’s
Will mass protests only harden Beijing’s determination to bring Hong Kong to heel? Photo: AP
Opinion
Bilahari Kausikan
Harsh truths for Hong Kong: extradition bill protests will not achieve anything
- Retired Singapore diplomat Bilahari Kausikan says Beijing will never tolerate any action that undermines national unity and the bill formalises ‘one country, two systems’
- Besides, what is really needed is good governance and a sensible housing policy – blame the tycoons for denying the city that
