Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
Xi Jinping’s biggest headache isn’t Hong Kong. It’s the price of pork in China
- Rocketing food prices make a mockery of Xi’s ‘Chinese dream’ and threaten widespread discontent
- The Communist Party’s policies contributed to the crisis by shifting imports from the US and Canada to Russia
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.