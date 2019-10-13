Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

China’s National Day show of military muscle risks backfiring

  • The sheer amount of weaponry on display was meant to strengthen nationalism at home, while sending a message to the US and Taiwan
  • But in doing so, Beijing has undermined its efforts to improve relations internationally, and could spark an arms race among its regional rivals
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 11:15am, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.