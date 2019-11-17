Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

Rising pork prices hide a far bigger problem for China’s economy

  • Rising pork prices have put the spotlight on a rise in consumer inflation
  • The bigger picture is one of waning demand and slowing economic activity
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 11:00am, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Customers walk past pork stalls at the Dancun Market in Nanning, Guangxi province. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China consumer prices jump to near 8-year high as pork soars more than 100 per cent

  • China’s consumer price index jumped to 3.8 per cent in October, the highest since January 2012 on higher prices for pork, other meats
  • Consumer price index above expected, up from 3.0 per cent in September
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:41am, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customers walk past pork stalls at the Dancun Market in Nanning, Guangxi province. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.