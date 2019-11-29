US President Donald Trump during a 2017 visit to Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand: the new frontiers in US-China battle for influence
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper’s recent trip to Southeast Asia saw him try to reassure existing allies and roll back the growth of Beijing’s clout
- But as the region proves a vital foothold for Washington, it must realise its partners are now sovereign actors with full agency and varied interests
Topic | United States
US President Donald Trump during a 2017 visit to Hanoi. Photo: AFP