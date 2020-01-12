Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
US-Iran crisis: a Middle East war risks drawing in China and Russia, too
- Beijing and Moscow have stood by Iran in the face of Washington’s belligerence.
- Now they must decide: how true a friend is Tehran, really?
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cary Huang is a veteran China affairs columnist, having written on this topic since the early 1990s. He joined the Post in 2004, and was based in Beijing between 2005 and 2013, first as a correspondent and then as bureau chief. He was previously China editor at The Standard from 1992 until 2004.
Advertisement
Advertisement