People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday although investors were braced for a sobering first look at how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt global corporate earnings and the Chinese economy, the driver of growth for the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Neil Newman
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Neil Newman

Coronavirus crash: for value investors, Covid-19 can be a crisis and an opportunity

  • History shows the patience of value investors is rewarded in times of economic shock, when investors in growth equities are left licking their wounds
  • Following the coronavirus crash of 2020, it seems likely we are once again approaching the stage where value outperforms what growth has to offer
Neil Newman
Neil Newman

Updated: 7:03am, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Asian shares rose Tuesday although investors were braced for a sobering first look at how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt global corporate earnings and the Chinese economy, the driver of growth for the region. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
READ FULL ARTICLE