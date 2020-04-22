A doctor collects a swab sample from a man in India’s Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Karan Kashyap
Coronavirus: India’s tighter FDI rules show the limits of China’s aid diplomacy
Some medical supplies donated by Chinese firms to India were found to be faulty, casting a shadow over Beijing’s ‘Covid diplomacy’
In a move aimed at companies from the mainland, New Delhi has amended rules to curb foreign takeovers of domestic businesses during the pandemic
Karan Kashyap
Published: 11:00am, 22 Apr, 2020
Updated: 11:25am, 22 Apr, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
A doctor collects a swab sample from a man in India’s Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE