Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project resumed recently. Photo: AFP
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Opinion

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

How the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a ‘less Chinese’ belt and road initiative

  • As the physical connectivity aspect of the belt and road takes a hit amid the Covid-19 outbreak, health and e-commerce projects may get greater attention
  • To spread risks, China may have to work with partners such as the World Bank or Asian Development Bank – a move that could boost trust in the initiative
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Updated: 6:03am, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project resumed recently. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE