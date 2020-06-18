Fighters from the CPP-NPA communist insurgents in formation in the Philippines in 2017. Photo: EPA
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Opinion

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

The Philippines needs Duterte’s anti-terror bill, but addressing roots of extremism means going beyond its text

  • The country’s fight against armed insurgents has for decades cost lives, hamstrung development and diverted military resources
  • While strengthening the Philippine posture in battling terrorism is vital, the bill’s overreliance on draconian measures could backfire
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Updated: 3:52pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fighters from the CPP-NPA communist insurgents in formation in the Philippines in 2017. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE