Fighters from the CPP-NPA communist insurgents in formation in the Philippines in 2017. Photo: EPA
Opinion
Opinion
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
The Philippines needs Duterte’s anti-terror bill, but addressing roots of extremism means going beyond its text
The country’s fight against armed insurgents has for decades cost lives, hamstrung development and diverted military resources
While strengthening the Philippine posture in battling terrorism is vital, the bill’s overreliance on draconian measures could backfire
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Published: 3:00pm, 18 Jun, 2020
Updated: 3:52pm, 18 Jun, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Fighters from the CPP-NPA communist insurgents in formation in the Philippines in 2017. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE