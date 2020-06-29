Over the rainbow: does Hong Kong still have a bright future? Photo: Desmond Leung
The national security law could turn Hong Kong into Asia’s Monaco
The city may soon say goodbye to its port and welcome posh yachts, redomiciled Chinese stocks and even more upmarket property
Cantonese communities overseas will blossom as they did pre-1997 and BN(O) passport-holder arrivals could be a boon for the British economy
Published: 8:00am, 29 Jun, 2020
Updated: 8:18am, 29 Jun, 2020
