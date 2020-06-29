Over the rainbow: does Hong Kong still have a bright future? Photo: Desmond Leung
Neil Newman
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Neil Newman

The national security law could turn Hong Kong into Asia’s Monaco

  • The city may soon say goodbye to its port and welcome posh yachts, redomiciled Chinese stocks and even more upmarket property
  • Cantonese communities overseas will blossom as they did pre-1997 and BN(O) passport-holder arrivals could be a boon for the British economy
Neil Newman
Neil Newman

Updated: 8:18am, 29 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Over the rainbow: does Hong Kong still have a bright future? Photo: Desmond Leung
READ FULL ARTICLE