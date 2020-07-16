Washington’s hardened position on Beijing’s claims in South China Sea heightens US-China tensions

Two MH-60R Sea Hawks at a drill in the South China Sea on July 6, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE/Handout
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Will China revisit South China Sea policy as Washington reaches out to Asean?

  • The US has acknowledged the 2016 tribunal ruling as it boosts its efforts to counter China’s attempts to consolidate its hold over the disputed waters
  • While Beijing is likely to dismiss Washington’s latest statement, it must reflect on why the US’ overtures are increasingly getting an audience within Asean
Updated: 6:19am, 16 Jul, 2020

