Modern Malaysia is multiracial and multireligious. Photo: Xinhua
Peter T. C. Chang
Opinion

Opinion

Peter T. C. Chang

Can China’s ‘community of shared future’ grow amid Malaysia’s internal trust deficit?

  • President Xi Jinping’s vision of the advancement of humanity has a testing ground in Malaysia – and a cautionary tale of challenges
  • The Southeast Asian nation’s Malay Muslim and Chinese Confucian communities are at odds, but have much common ground to work with
Peter T. C. Chang
Peter T. C. Chang

Updated: 11:03am, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Modern Malaysia is multiracial and multireligious. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE