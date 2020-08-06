Modern Malaysia is multiracial and multireligious. Photo: Xinhua
Peter T. C. Chang
Can China’s ‘community of shared future’ grow amid Malaysia’s internal trust deficit?
President Xi Jinping’s vision of the advancement of humanity has a testing ground in Malaysia – and a cautionary tale of challenges
The Southeast Asian nation’s Malay Muslim and Chinese Confucian communities are at odds, but have much common ground to work with
Published: 11:00am, 6 Aug, 2020
Updated: 11:03am, 6 Aug, 2020
