A vet holds a micro-chip identity tag which can be inserted under the skin of a dog or cat’s neck. Photo by Reuters
A vet holds a micro-chip identity tag which can be inserted under the skin of a dog or cat’s neck. Photo by Reuters
Neil Newman
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Neil Newman

Pet project: Would you get an implanted microchip used for pets to replace Covid tracking apps?

  • In our new dystopian Covid world, tracking an individual is something governments, health services, employers and even airlines want to do more than ever
  • If you could get rid of apps, ID cards and possibly passports in favour of an implanted microchip, like ones used for dogs, would you?

Neil Newman
Neil Newman

Updated: 8:00am, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A vet holds a micro-chip identity tag which can be inserted under the skin of a dog or cat’s neck. Photo by Reuters
A vet holds a micro-chip identity tag which can be inserted under the skin of a dog or cat’s neck. Photo by Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE