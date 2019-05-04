Bergstrom (second from right) and other members of the friendship association during their visit to Cambodia.
Swedish man who dined with Khmer Rouge’s Pol Pot 40 years ago: I regret it
- Communist Gunnar Bergstrom visited Cambodia in 1978 at the tail end of its rule, after being inspired by the Khmer Rouge’s vision of utopia
- He was taken on a sanitised tour around the country, and even had dinner with the regime’s leader – a period of his life he is now documenting in a book
Topic | Cambodia
