Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bergstrom (second from right) and other members of the friendship association during their visit to Cambodia.
People

Swedish man who dined with Khmer Rouge’s Pol Pot 40 years ago: I regret it

  • Communist Gunnar Bergstrom visited Cambodia in 1978 at the tail end of its rule, after being inspired by the Khmer Rouge’s vision of utopia
  • He was taken on a sanitised tour around the country, and even had dinner with the regime’s leader – a period of his life he is now documenting in a book
Topic |   Cambodia
Ana Salvá

Ana Salvá  

Published: 2:00am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 2:56am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bergstrom (second from right) and other members of the friendship association during their visit to Cambodia.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.