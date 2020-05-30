The attack on the Do sisters was caught on camera.
This Week in Asia /  People

‘You Chinese virus spreader’: after coronavirus, Australia has an anti-Asian racism outbreak to deal with

  • A rise in racial abuse linked to Covid-19 highlights a gap in human rights legislation: there is no federal law punishing racist acts as a crime
  • With pressure growing for a national campaign, there are hopes that a growing diaspora and new generation will have the confidence to speak out
Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:00am, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The attack on the Do sisters was caught on camera.
READ FULL ARTICLE