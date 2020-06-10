Empty desks at an elementary school in Seoul. South Korean schools have opened up, but many students haven’t returned. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  People

If South Korea is beating the coronavirus, why are so many of its people staying home?

  • South Koreans are staying away from offices, schools and places of worship despite infections falling
  • Experts say Covid-19 has woken people up to new ways of working and many are now loathe to go back
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
David Lee
David Lee

Updated: 7:40am, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Empty desks at an elementary school in Seoul. South Korean schools have opened up, but many students haven’t returned. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE