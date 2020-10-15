Eric Abetz, Senator for Tasmania. Photo: Facebook
Senator insists Chinese-Australians condemn CCP at inquiry on diaspora issues, sparking backlash
- Senator Eric Abetz’s demands at the inquiry about diversity in Australia sparked accusations he was waging a ‘McCarthyist campaign’ against Chinese-Australians
- Former PM Kevin Rudd called the attack ‘repugnant’ and said the government should refrain from using race-based panic in its defence of national interests
