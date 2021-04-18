Khann Sophea and her daughters in 2018. Photo: Handout
As in China, migrant workers in Southeast Asia are leaving behind a generation of children
- From Vietnam to Indonesia, the Philippines and Cambodia, millions of children are being raised by extended family members as their parents migrate to find work
- Many parents accept separation as the price they pay for working. And while there are fears for the effects on children, places like the Philippines have come to view migrant workers as heroes
Topic | Migrant workers
