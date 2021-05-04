People march at a 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in Koreatown in Los Angeles, California. File photo: Getty Images/TNS
Asian-Americans hope US$250 million plan to fight racism will support women, celebrate diversity
- The Asian-American Foundation will support projects that eradicate hate and highlight the contributions of Asians and Pacific Islanders in US schools
- The move comes amid a spate of high-profile attacks against Asians during the Covid-19 pandemic
