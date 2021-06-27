The crowd at the Metro Manila Pride parade in 2019. Photo: Facebook
As Philippines marks pride month, low-income LGBT folk struggle to be heard
- Every June, Filipinos from the LGBT community gather to assert their rights, but working-class people face challenges in being out and free
- Advocates say local anti-discrimination laws don’t go far enough to protect the community, while a house bill to protect LGBT folk has been stymied for years by Duterte’s allies
Topic | LGBT
