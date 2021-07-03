Yul Moldauer claps his hands after competing on the high bar at the Olympic trials in St. Louis. Photo: USA Today
US athlete Yul Moldauer heads to Tokyo Olympics as Asian-Americans celebrate
- The gymnast, born in Seoul and adopted by American parents, is looking to spin his sparkling domestic form into Olympic gold
- Asian-Americans from across the US say he has proved an inspiration, especially given the rise in anti-Asian sentiment during the pandemic
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Yul Moldauer claps his hands after competing on the high bar at the Olympic trials in St. Louis. Photo: USA Today