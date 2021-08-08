Heryanty presents a symbol of the donation to police chief Heri on July 26. Photo: Handout
Indonesians baffled by suspicious 2 trillion rupiah ‘donation’
- The curious case of the dead businessman, an infamous styrofoam board and a never materialising offer of aid to a community hit by Covid-19 has gripped the nation
- Public excitement that greeted news of the donation has turned to anger, some of which has been directed towards minorities due to the Chinese ethnicity of some of those involved
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
